Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Diamondbacks land J.D. Martinez from Tigers

July 18, 2017
by Grey Papke

JD Martinez

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a big move ahead of MLB’s trade deadline.

The Diamondbacks acquired outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for three middle infield prospects.

The Diamondbacks have had some issues hitting left-handed pitching, which is a problem in a division that includes the likes of Clayton Kershaw. Martinez, who hits over .400 against lefties, will significantly help with that. There’s a reason their interest has been clear for quite some time.

For the Tigers, the return looks a bit underwhelming at the surface, with none of the players grading out as top-tier prospects. However, Martinez is a mediocre defender and is purely a rental, which may have impacted his market.


