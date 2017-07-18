Diamondbacks land J.D. Martinez from Tigers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a big move ahead of MLB’s trade deadline.

The Diamondbacks acquired outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for three middle infield prospects.

The #Tigers have acquired INF's Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara & Jose King from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for OF J.D. Martinez. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 18, 2017

The Diamondbacks have had some issues hitting left-handed pitching, which is a problem in a division that includes the likes of Clayton Kershaw. Martinez, who hits over .400 against lefties, will significantly help with that. There’s a reason their interest has been clear for quite some time.

For the Tigers, the return looks a bit underwhelming at the surface, with none of the players grading out as top-tier prospects. However, Martinez is a mediocre defender and is purely a rental, which may have impacted his market.