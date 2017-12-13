Report: Diamondbacks not looking to trade Zack Greinke despite inquiries

Zack Greinke’s name has come up in trade rumors this week, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much to them.

On Tuesday, reports were saying that the Texas Rangers were interested in Greinke. Then it was reported that other teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees were also interested in Greinke.

However, it sounds like the Arizona Diamondbacks are not interested in dealing their ace.

Fan Rag Sports’ Robert Murray says the Diamondbacks have quickly shut down talks and appear unlikely to deal Greinke unless they get some serious value in return.

The trade rumors never really made sense. The Diamondbacks would only be motivated to trade Greinke if they were looking to dump salary. But considering they reached the NLDS last season and maintain a strong core, it seems much more logical for them to keep trying to win rather than dump salary for prospects. They’re certainly not going to get better next season by getting rid of Greinke, who went 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA last season.

Greinke is owed $126.5 million over the next four seasons. The Diamondbacks would probably only consider a salary dump if their play drops off in the next few years. You can’t really blame teams for inquiring about him.