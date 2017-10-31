Dodgers C Austin Barnes takes foul ball to the manly region

Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night had a spooky start for Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.

Houston’s Carlos Correa was batting in the top of the first inning of the game and foul tipped one right back to Barnes. It appeared to hit the Dodgers catcher in the groin:

Foul tip right in the grapes pic.twitter.com/DagwMEIZuG — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 1, 2017

Barnes luckily did not miss any action, but he showed us why playing catcher can be hazardous to one’s health.