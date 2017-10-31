pixel 1
header
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Dodgers C Austin Barnes takes foul ball to the manly region

October 31, 2017
by Larry Brown

Austin Barnes

Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night had a spooky start for Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.

Houston’s Carlos Correa was batting in the top of the first inning of the game and foul tipped one right back to Barnes. It appeared to hit the Dodgers catcher in the groin:

Barnes luckily did not miss any action, but he showed us why playing catcher can be hazardous to one’s health.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus