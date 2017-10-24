Dodgers fans boo Josh Reddick mercilessly in Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers fans really let Josh Reddick hear it early in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Reddick was booed by Dodgers fans at nearly every turn. He was booed in intros, he was booed early in the game, and he was booed after trying to catch a ball down the right field line in foul territory.

Dodger fans gave it to Reddick when he was introduced pic.twitter.com/pra888gznU — Randi Radcliffe (@dodgers_randi) October 24, 2017

Fans already on Reddick in right field, chanting that he, you know, stinks… — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) October 25, 2017

Naturally, Reddick responded by getting a hit off Clayton Kershaw in the top of the third inning for Houston’s first hit of the game.

So why the boo birds for Reddick? Prior to the start of the World Series, Reddick said he was looking forward to facing the Dodgers because he did not like the way he was treated by Dodgers fans after being acquired by the team last season. Dodgers fans clearly saw his remarks and took note.