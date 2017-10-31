pixel 1
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Dodgers fans boo Yuli Gurriel during Game 6 (Video)

by Larry Brown

Yuli Gurriel heard it from the crowd in Los Angeles during Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Gurriel on Tuesday night made his first appearance in front of the Dodgers fans since his controversial actions in Game 3. The Astros first baseman homered off Yu Darvish and then made a slant eyes gesture in the dugout afterwards that game. The gesture received attention online and resulted in a five-game suspension for Gurriel for the beginning of the 2018 season.

Gurriel was lucky that his team had two straight games in Houston before he’d have to face the music in Los Angeles. When he came up to the plate in Game 6, he heard boos.

Some even noted that Dodgers starter Rich Hill stepped off the mound to give the fans more time to boo Gurriel for his at-bat:

By comparison, Gurriel received plenty of support from his home fans and was cheered in Game 4 despite his suspension.

