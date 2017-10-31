Dodgers fans boo Yuli Gurriel during Game 6 (Video)

Yuli Gurriel heard it from the crowd in Los Angeles during Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Gurriel on Tuesday night made his first appearance in front of the Dodgers fans since his controversial actions in Game 3. The Astros first baseman homered off Yu Darvish and then made a slant eyes gesture in the dugout afterwards that game. The gesture received attention online and resulted in a five-game suspension for Gurriel for the beginning of the 2018 season.

Gurriel was lucky that his team had two straight games in Houston before he’d have to face the music in Los Angeles. When he came up to the plate in Game 6, he heard boos.

52,000 plus are booing Yuri Gurriel on every pitch. #NotSurprised pic.twitter.com/k4KcGVyg1A — Joey Buttitta (@Joey_Buttitta) November 1, 2017

Dodgers fans fiercely booing Astro’s Yuli Gurriel in his first plate appearance of Game 6. #WorldSeries2017 pic.twitter.com/3eVSRRZGTe — Sandy Hooper (@SandyHooper) November 1, 2017

Fans here not very fond of Yuli Gurriel. pic.twitter.com/mK5EX8NdpS — Sports Night (@Sports_NightTX) November 1, 2017

Some even noted that Dodgers starter Rich Hill stepped off the mound to give the fans more time to boo Gurriel for his at-bat:

Rich Hill was very unhappy with Yuli Gurriel's gesture to Yu Darvish in Game 3. Hill stepped off the mound so the fans could boo more. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) November 1, 2017

Love how Rich Hill walked off the mound so fans had extra time to let Gurriel have it, deservingly. #HR4HR @955KLOS pic.twitter.com/qBkyGSwAhp — Gary Moore (@955gary) November 1, 2017

By comparison, Gurriel received plenty of support from his home fans and was cheered in Game 4 despite his suspension.