Report: Dodgers still favorites to land Yu Darvish

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still chasing starting pitchers and are viewed as the likely favorite to land Yu Darvish, according to a report.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Dodgers are engaged in talks with the Texas Rangers about right-hander Yu Darvish, and may well be the favorites to get a deal done for the free agent-to-be. The New York Yankees are the other team with major interest in Darvish, and they look to be more focused on acquiring Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics instead.

The Dodgers also want a top lefty reliever, and have looked into Baltimore’s Zach Britton and Detroit’s Justin Wilson. It is not inconceivable that they could add one of those two in addition to a top starter like Darvish.

The Rangers had to talk themselves into making Darvish available, but now that they have done so, it seems like only a matter of time before he is moved, with the Dodgers at the front of the queue.