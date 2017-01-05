Report: Dodgers ‘heavy favorite’ to acquire Brian Dozier from Twins

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still aggressively pursuing improvements, and they have one target in mind.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers are regarded as the “heavy favorite” to acquire second baseman Brian Dozier from the Minnesota Twins, but the cost will be steep.

The #Dodgers are the heavy favorite to land #Twins 2B Brian Dozier,but Twins continue to insist they need more than Jose De Leon to move him — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 5, 2017

De Leon, a pitcher, was a consensus top 30 prospect in baseball prior to the 2016 season, and the Twins want even more than that. It gives you an idea of the price tag here. That said, Minnesota has reason to hold out for a lot. Dozier is coming off a season in which he hit 40 home runs, is in his physical prime, and is under contract for two more seasons at an affordable $15 million. They don’t have to trade him if they don’t want to and don’t receive the offer they’re looking for. We’ll see if the Dodgers give in, as they’ve been the primary suitor for Dozier for a while now.