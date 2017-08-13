Dodgers reportedly hopeful Clayton Kershaw will return by end of August

Not that the Los Angeles Dodgers need the help, but ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is getting closer to a return.

Kershaw threw a bullpen session over the weekend, clearing the way for him to throw in a simulated game on Wednesday. If all goes according to plan, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers aim to get Kershaw back on a big league mound by the end of August.

Clayton Kershaw completed second bullpen session. Next: simulated game Wed. #Dodgers hope to activate him by end of month. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) August 13, 2017

The All-Star had been throwing from flat ground last week, and everything seems to be progressing smoothly for him.

The Dodgers are doing just fine without Kershaw, who hasn’t pitched since July 23. On Sunday, they beat the San Diego Padres to move to 83-34 on the season.