Dodgers reportedly ‘in the mix’ for top left-handed relievers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly quite interested in grabbing a top left-handed reliever to pair with Kenley Jansen at the back of their bullpen.

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Dodgers are “in the mix” for Baltimore Orioles reliever Zach Britton and Detroit Tigers reliever Justin Wilson.

Both relievers will be quite costly, though Britton more so. We know that a third of the league has shown interest in Wilson as well. The strategy appears to be to shorten games and give Jansen a left-handed complement at the back of the Los Angeles bullpen, making an already-elite team even better.