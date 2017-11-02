Dodgers’ Justin Turner: World Series loss will hurt ‘forever’

Losing a championship game may be one of the most difficult things in professional sports to overcome, so for members of the Los Angeles Dodgers, there will be some rough days, weeks and months ahead.

After falling to the Houston Astros by a score of 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night, all that was left for the Dodgers was to watch their opponents celebrate with glee and wish it had been the other way around. And when pressed about how he was feeling, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner pulled absolutely no punches.

#Dodgers Justin Turner was asked how long the pain from this loss will linger: "Forever. … This one will always hurt." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) November 2, 2017

For Turner, the loss will be especially hard because of is own personal struggles.

After winning the NLCS MVP Award by batting .333/.478/.667 with two homeruns and seven RBI, Turner fell flat in the World Series, batting just .160/.323/.360 with one homerun and two RBI in 35 plate appearances.

Ultimately, it’s a long road back for the Dodgers and a very tough pill to swallow. But 2018 will bring about a new opportunity and at least one of their players is promising a championship.