Dodgers leave closer Kenley Jansen great note amid blowout wins

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been so good lately that they haven’t had any use for their closer, Kenley Jansen. But that doesn’t mean the team thinks any less of him.

Yasiel Puig shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night of a funny note the Dodgers’ offense left at Jansen’s locker. The note is accompanied with several jars of candy left for Jansen.

Sorry for not giving you any save opportunities @kenleyjansen74 #WeLoveYou Sincerely, Dodgers Bats pic.twitter.com/MPAM243wWL — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) May 31, 2017

The note appears to read: We are so sorry. We still love you. Accept these treats as a token of our love.

The card is signed “the offense” (any spellings errors have been corrected).

Awesome. Clearly the Dodgers are having fun and loving life as they have won six in a row and 11 of 13. They’re up to 33-20 and leading the NL West. During their six-game winning streak, they’ve won each contest by at least four runs, so Jansen hasn’t had any save chances.

One of the best closers in the game, Jansen has eight this season. His last save came on May 18 when he entered a 5-2 game at the time and struck out all four batters he faced. Jansen has a long way to go to match last year’s career-best total of 47 saves