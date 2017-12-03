Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez makes funny pitch to Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams to make the first cut in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. And now they have one of their players making a funny pitch to the Japanese star.

Outfielder Kike Hernandez sent the following tweet in an attempt to appeal to Ohtani:

Dear Shohei Ohtani, I’m willing to switch positions if you sign with us! Also, I could catch your bullpens if you’d like! Ohhh and before I forget…. Yu, Kenta and I are like bffs! Just saying, in case you need one! Sincerely,

Kike — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) December 4, 2017

You have to love it. The only issue with his tweet is that Yu Darvish is a free agent and could end up leaving the Dodgers. Kenta Maeda is signed through 2023. But previous reports have said Ohtani does not necessarily want to go to a team with an existing Japanese star, so that might not be the most persuasive argument for him.

The Dodgers, Giants, Padres and Mariners are among the teams set to make presentations to Ohtani next week. Although the Dodgers just made a World Series trip, they’re not necessarily viewed as favorites to get him.