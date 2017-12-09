Report: Dodgers, Marlins discussing Marcell Ozuna trade

With Dee Gordon and (more notably) Giancarlo Stanton already on their way out of Miami, another player may be the next victim of the Marlins’ fire sale.

Dustin Nosler of Dodgers Digest reported on Saturday that the Marlins are discussing a possible trade of outfielder Marcell Ozuna with the Los Angeles Dodgers, though nothing is imminent at the moment.

The 27-year-old Ozuna made his second straight All-Star team in 2017, batting .312/.376/.548 with 37 home runs and 124 RBIs. We know that the new Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman-led ownership group down in Miami seems desperate to slash payroll. That could be good news for the Dodgers as it gives them a window of opportunity to land another big bat like Ozuna (assuming that this other California team doesn’t get to him first).