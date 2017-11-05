pixel 1
Sunday, November 5, 2017

Dodgers take out newspaper ad in Houston congratulating Astros

November 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers certainly earned some sportsmanship points even if they didn’t take home the trophy they wanted at the end of the season.

The Dodgers took out a newspaper ad in the Houston Chronicle Sunday that congratulated the Astros on winning the World Series.

The two teams won over 100 regular season games and then met in the World Series to give us a memorable Fall Classic. The series went the full seven games and featured some epic, back-and-forth contests. And after all is said and done, it’s all love between the teams. Although, we do have to say that a bunch of pizzas is slightly cooler than a newspaper ad.

