Dodgers take out newspaper ad in Houston congratulating Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers certainly earned some sportsmanship points even if they didn’t take home the trophy they wanted at the end of the season.

The Dodgers took out a newspaper ad in the Houston Chronicle Sunday that congratulated the Astros on winning the World Series.

Classy move by @Dodgers to take full page ad in @HoustonChron commemorative section celebrating first @astros World Series championship. pic.twitter.com/AjMM4UgDR4 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) November 5, 2017

The two teams won over 100 regular season games and then met in the World Series to give us a memorable Fall Classic. The series went the full seven games and featured some epic, back-and-forth contests. And after all is said and done, it’s all love between the teams. Although, we do have to say that a bunch of pizzas is slightly cooler than a newspaper ad.