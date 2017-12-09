pixel 1
Report: Dodgers not expected to make last-ditch effort for Giancarlo Stanton

December 9, 2017
by Grey Papke

Giancarlo Stanton appears headed to the New York Yankees as no other potential suitors threaten a last-minute hijack of the currently agreed deal.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Saturday that Stanton was expected to formally approve a deal sending him to New York, and the likely main threat to any such deal — the Los Angeles Dodgers — do not appear inclined to try to swoop in at the last minute.

The Dodgers were often linked to Stanton, but financial concerns are likely going to ensure that they can’t make a deal. The Yankees, who emerged as frontrunners late Friday as a deal quickly came together, are less worried about that. It’s going to give them one of, if not the most exciting lineup in the entire sport.

