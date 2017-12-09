Report: Dodgers not expected to make last-ditch effort for Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton appears headed to the New York Yankees as no other potential suitors threaten a last-minute hijack of the currently agreed deal.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Saturday that Stanton was expected to formally approve a deal sending him to New York, and the likely main threat to any such deal — the Los Angeles Dodgers — do not appear inclined to try to swoop in at the last minute.

Source: Giancarlo Stanton is expected to formally approve trade to #Yankees, as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. There is *no* indication #Dodgers are making serious effort to acquire Stanton today. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2017

The Dodgers were often linked to Stanton, but financial concerns are likely going to ensure that they can’t make a deal. The Yankees, who emerged as frontrunners late Friday as a deal quickly came together, are less worried about that. It’s going to give them one of, if not the most exciting lineup in the entire sport.