Report: Dodgers not making progress in Giancarlo Stanton talks

The odds appear long that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be able to reel in Giancarlo Stanton.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Dodgers and Miami Marlins remain in contact regarding Stanton, but there is little momentum toward a deal with the Dodgers wary of the luxury tax.

Source: #Dodgers, #Marlins remaining in contact on Giancarlo Stanton as of Sunday, but there has been no substantial progress in talks. Dodgers continue to harbor concerns about luxury-tax implications. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017

Stanton may want the Dodgers, but the Marlins want their trade partner to pick up as much of Stanton’s salary as possible. Los Angeles simply does not have that kind of flexibility — which may force them to go to their chief rivals instead.