Report: Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt unlikely to return

A major change may be coming to Dave Roberts’ staff, regardless of whether or not the Los Angeles Dodgers come back to win the World Series.

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reported on Tuesday that Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, whose contract expires upon the conclusion of the season, is unlikely to return to the team next year.

The 63-year-old Honeycutt has been the pitching coach of the Dodgers since 2006, serving under managers Grady Little, Joe Torre, Don Mattingly, and now Roberts. Under Honeycutt’s guidance, the Dodgers rotation has developed into arguably the best in the MLB, and losing him would obviously be a gut punch, despite the team’s pitching controversies this World Series.

Image via MLB on YouTube