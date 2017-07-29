Dodgers reportedly seeking bargains in trade talks

The Los Angeles Dodgers had, by most accounts, been aiming high at the trade deadline, but they may be in the process of rethinking that approach.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Dodgers are focused on bargains ahead of the deadline, despite links to the likes of Zach Britton and Yu Darvish.

Source: Dodgers are "bargain hunting" and appear unwilling to part with any top prospects. Would certainly impact their chances at Darvish. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2017

The Dodgers have been most aggressive in seeking a starting pitcher, but they appear to be balking at the price for their top target, Yu Darvish. At 72-31, they can afford to be a tiny bit relaxed in their pursuit of players.