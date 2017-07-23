Report: Dodgers showing ‘strong interest’ in Yu Darvish

The Los Angeles Dodgers have pitched better than any team in baseball this year as a collective unit, but that doesn’t mean they are going to ignore an opportunity to add another starting pitcher to the top of their rotation.

According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, the Dodgers have shown “strong interest” in Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish.

Sources: #Dodgers showing strong interest in Yu Darvish, as are multiple other teams. Talks remain in early stages. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 23, 2017

The Dodgers are the best team in baseball with a record of 67-31. Their team ERA of 3.16 is the best mark in the league by a wide margin, and Clayton Kershaw is having another Cy Young-caliber season. The left-hander is 15-2 with an ERA of 2.07 and a WHIP of 0.89 in 20 starts.

Kershaw isn’t the only one in the Dodgers’ rotation who has been terrorizing opposing hitters, either. Fellow left-hander Aaron wood is 11-1 with a 2.17 ERA in 15 starts. Veterans Rich Hill and Brandon McCarthy both have ERAs below 4.00 as well.

Adding Darvish would make the Dodgers a postseason powerhouse. The Rangers, who are quickly fading from playoff contention, should have plenty of offers for the right-hander and his expiring contract, including one from at least one other World Series contender. There will likely be a bidding war for Darvish if the Rangers decide to move them, and we know the Dodgers are never afraid to pay top dollar.