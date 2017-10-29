Dodgers told Yu Darvish in pregame huddle they would win Game 4 for him

The Los Angeles Dodgers had righty Yu Darvish on their minds as they picked up the victory in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

In a post to his Instagram account, Darvish revealed that the team told him in the pregame huddle on Saturday that they would win the game for him.

“We’re going to get this one for you!” This was what they said in to me in the pregame huddle. I’m very fortunate to have such great teammates. #ThisTeam #worldseries A post shared by Yu Darvish (@darvishsefat11) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

Darvish, who was acquired by the Dodgers last trade deadline, started Game 3 of the World Series for them but lasted just 1.2 innings, giving up six hits for four earned runs. He was also the subject of a mocking gesture by Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel (something Gurriel was later punished for by the MLB).

The Dodgers made good on their vow and won Game 4 by the final of 6-2 to tie the series at two games apiece. That could give Darvish an opportunity for redemption now that the World Series is guaranteed to shift back to LA.

Image via Los Angeles Times on YouTube