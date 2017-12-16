pixel 1
Saturday, December 16, 2017

Report: Dodgers unlikely to keep Matt Kemp

December 16, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reacquired Matt Kemp, but they don’t sound like they have any intention of keeping him.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post and Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Dodgers are trying to unload a large portion of Kemp’s salary, and he is unlikely to ever play a game with the Dodgers in his second stint with the team.

Kemp was sent to Los Angeles as part of a massive salary dump trade. The Dodgers have little use for him, as nice as the talk of a reunion is.

