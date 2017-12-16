Report: Dodgers unlikely to keep Matt Kemp

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reacquired Matt Kemp, but they don’t sound like they have any intention of keeping him.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post and Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Dodgers are trying to unload a large portion of Kemp’s salary, and he is unlikely to ever play a game with the Dodgers in his second stint with the team.

#Dodgers plan to try to spin as much of the $43M over 2 yrs that Kemp is owed as possible to save more $. Only slim chance he has reunion where plays again for LAD. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 16, 2017

Sources: Kemp unlikely to play for #Dodgers. Strong candidate to be traded or released. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2017

Regarding any #Dodgers effort to trade Kemp: It won’t be easy, unless they attach at least one significant prospect. Kemp owed $43M over next two years. #Braves could not move him except in this type of mammoth, cash-neutral deal — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2017

Kemp was sent to Los Angeles as part of a massive salary dump trade. The Dodgers have little use for him, as nice as the talk of a reunion is.