Dustin Pedroia has clean MRI on wrist, could still be headed to DL

Dustin Pedroia received some good news about his injured wrist on Tuesday after undergoing an MRI, but the second baseman may still wind up on the disabled list.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell told MLB Network Radio that the MRI revealed “no structural damage, ligament or otherwise” to Pedroia’s left wrist. However, the 33-year-old is still experiencing some swelling and pain.

Pedroia suffered the injury after taking a nasty fall while hustling to first base. He left last Thursday’s game with a sore knee and missed Friday’s game because of it, so a trip to the 10-day disabled list might make some sense.

The second baseman is hitting .294/.371/.382 this season. The Red Sox could be getting Pablo Sandoval back from the disabled list soon, which would help lessen the blow.