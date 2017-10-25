Dustin Pedroia to miss start of 2018 season after knee surgery

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has finally dealt with his ongoing left knee problems, and the surgery will keep him out a while.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that Pedroia underwent a successful cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee, and that the recovery will keep him out about seven months — meaning he will miss the start of the 2018 season.

Dustin Pedroia undergoes knee surgery: pic.twitter.com/32Ykucrpid — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 25, 2017

A seven month recovery would mean it could be May or even early June before we see Pedroia on the field once again.

It had been made clear during the season that this was a distinct possibility as the 34-year-old battled knee issues. The hope will be that this clears things up for good and gives him a new lease on life in the back end of his illustrious career.