Dustin Pedroia completely recovered from knee surgery

Dustin Pedroia says he is completely recovered from the surgery he underwent on his knee during the offseason.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman injured his knee in September and struggled thereafter. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in October.

“I did rehab stuff most of the offseason,” Pedroia said on Monday via WEEI’s John Tomase. “But you know, I feel great, normal, just like previous years. That’s it. I’m good.”

Pedroia enjoyed one of his best seasons in years. He batted .318 with 15 home runs and a .449 slugging percentage. His .825 OPS was his highest since 2011.

Now that David Ortiz has retired, there will be a leadership void in Boston, and the Sox will look to Pedroia to fill that. Entering the season healthy after being recovered from knee surgery should allow him to play well, which will help his ability to command respect in the clubhouse.