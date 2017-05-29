Dustin Pedroia sprains wrist after collision with Jose Abreu

A few days after returning to Boston’s lineup after missing a game with a knee injury, Dustin Pedroia was forced to leave with a different injury.

The Red Sox second baseman left Monday’s game against the White Sox with what the team called a sprained left wrist. Pedroia suffered the injury in a collision at first with Jose Abreu:

On Thursday, Pedroia left his team’s game with a sore left knee and then missed Friday’s contest because of the knee. He was back in the lineup on Saturday.

It’s unclear whether this wrist injury will cause Pedroia to miss more time. The second baseman is batting .294/.371/.382 this season for the 27-22 Red Sox.