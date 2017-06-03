Edinson Volquez throws no-hitter after tribute to late Yordano Ventura

Edinson Volquez on Saturday threw the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history as he blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 in an impressive game.

Volquez faced the minimum 27 batters, allowing just two walks while striking out 10 in a thoroughly dominant effort. He only needed 98 pitches too, as the most he threw in one inning was 16.

Edinson Volquez throws the 6th no hitter in Marlins history pic.twitter.com/C1w1IYEEaZ — That Dude (@cjzer0) June 3, 2017

Volquez’s effort came despite twisting his ankle in the first inning during a collision at first. He didn’t think he would be able to continue pitching at different points in the game due to the injury, but he made it through.

This is the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history, the first for the team since Henderson Alvarez in 2013, and the first in MLB in over a year.

Edinson Volquez 1st career no-hitter, #Marlins 6th. 1st MLB no-no since Jake Arrieta 4/21/16. 7th by DR pitcher; last: E. Santana 7/27/11 — Joe Capozzi (@joecapMARLINS) June 3, 2017

Another cool aspect is the no-hitter came the same day Volquez posted a birthday tribute to the late Yordano Ventura.