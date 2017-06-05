Tigers minor leaguer who threw ball during brawl suspended 30 days

Eduardo Jimenez, the pitcher who threw a ball at an opposing player during a big brawl last week, has been suspended 30 days for his actions during the fight.

Baseball America reported the story about Jimenez on Friday, and they say four other players received suspension of shorter lengths.

Jimenez, 22, is a relief pitcher for the West Michigan Whitecaps. He ran onto the field during the big brawl with the Dayton Dragons the day before Memorial Day, and he threw a ball at opposing pitcher Jesse Stallings (full details here).

Jimenez was suspended for a month, while teammates Daniel Pinero got five games, and Spenser Watkins was suspended one game. For the Dragons, Jose Siri, whose response to being stepped on started the brawl, got three games, and Wennigton Romero got four games.

Jimenez was having a great year for West Michigan. He had 33 strikeouts in 24 innings and had allowed six runs (four earned).

