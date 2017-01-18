Emotional Pudge Rodriguez cries over Hall of Fame news

Pudge Rodriguez was one of three players elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, and the former catcher had an emotional reaction to the news.

Pudge shared the following video on Twitter that shows him trying to hold back tears while getting the phone call announcing the good news:

Gracias, Gracias, gracias, muchas gracias, es tan grande la emoción…. bendiciones a todos #Pudge7HOF pic.twitter.com/gGjTNJMFD4 — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) January 18, 2017

Pudge was voted in on his first time on the ballot, joining Johnny Bench as the only other catcher to receive that honor. He played 21 seasons in the bigs, most notably with the Rangers and Tigers. He was a 14-time All-Star, former AL MVP, and 13-time Gold Glove winner.