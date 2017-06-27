Enes Kanter hilariously responds to Rihanna dating rumors

Photos of Rihanna in a swimming pool with a man circulated online and led to some funny rumors that Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter was dating her, all because of his resemblance to the mystery man in the photos.

Take a look at the pictures in question:

So glad to see Rihanna is happy! pic.twitter.com/fHwfqd3X3V — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) June 27, 2017

Some on social media began tagging Kanter on Twitter and asking if he was dating Rihanna based on the pictures. On Tuesday, he decided to finally respond.

Relax Lol… that ain't me in that pool with her

y'all fools for that haha — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 27, 2017

If you ask me, the resemblance never was really there. The man in question looked more like Omri Casspi than Kanter, if you want to take the basketball player angle. For a second there, it looked like Kanter had beaten Joel Embiid to the Rihanna punch.