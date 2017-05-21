Eric Gagne ends comeback attempt, now plans to focus on coaching

It’s officially game over for Game Over.

Former All-Star closer Eric Gagne confirmed to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation on Sunday that he is ending his comeback attempt after a rocky debut with the Long Island Ducks and now plans to turn his attention to coaching instead.

Eric Gagne confirms to me that he is ending his comeback attempt after rough 3.2 innings with LI Ducks. Will turn focus to coaching. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 21, 2017

Gagne signed with the Ducks, an independent league team, earlier this month after reported interest from this former MLB club of his apparently failed to materialize. He’s now 41 years old and it’s been almost nine years since he last pitched in the MLB (and roughly 12 since he last did so effectively), so Gagne’s comeback bid was always going to be something of a longshot anyway.