Padres send Eric Sogard’s daughter cupcakes after walk-off homer drives her to tears

The San Diego Padres wanted to make Eric Sogard’s daughter feel a bit better after a pretty crushing defeat.

For context, Saydee Sogard, daughter of Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric, was extremely excited when her dad hit a go-ahead home run in the tenth inning of their game against the Padres. Unfortunately for them, San Diego’s Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the tenth to walk it off, rendering Sogard’s homer ultimately meaningless.

That did not sit well with Saydee.

The Padres took note of Saydee’s emotional reaction, and made it up to her — in a way — with cupcakes.

Cupcakes make everything better, especially if you’re Russell Westbrook. Plus, it’s just a cool gesture.

