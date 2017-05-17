Padres send Eric Sogard’s daughter cupcakes after walk-off homer drives her to tears
The San Diego Padres wanted to make Eric Sogard’s daughter feel a bit better after a pretty crushing defeat.
For context, Saydee Sogard, daughter of Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric, was extremely excited when her dad hit a go-ahead home run in the tenth inning of their game against the Padres. Unfortunately for them, San Diego’s Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the tenth to walk it off, rendering Sogard’s homer ultimately meaningless.
That did not sit well with Saydee.
Pretty much how we all felt last night. @EricSogard @Brewers @MLB @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/b0H7OIj3ux
— Kaycee Sogard (@KayceeSogard) May 16, 2017
The Padres took note of Saydee’s emotional reaction, and made it up to her — in a way — with cupcakes.
@KayceeSogard @EricSogard @Brewers @MLB @Cut4 We hope you enjoy your cupcakes, Saydee! pic.twitter.com/mkUdapSKtH
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 17, 2017
Cupcakes make everything better, especially if you’re Russell Westbrook. Plus, it’s just a cool gesture.