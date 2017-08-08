Ad Unit
Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Reliever Ernesto Frieri got traded for $1

August 8, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Texas Rangers got quite the return in exchange for reliever Ernesto Frieri — enough to buy two tacos from their local Jack In The Box.

According to a report by the Associated Press on Tuesday, the Rangers traded the right-hander Frieri to the Seattle Mariners for the whopping sum of $1.

The 30-year-old Frieri had gone 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six appearances for Texas this season before being demoted to the minor leagues. He is being assigned by Seattle to Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League.

Frieri is an eight-year MLB veteran, but that’s easily the most disrespectful compensation we’ve seen since Reggie Bush (and that wasn’t even real life).

Image via Auerlio Moreno on YouTube

