FOX may have run out of commercials during wild Game 5

Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night was so epic and so long that it appeared to have caused FOX to run out of commercials to air during the game.

As the game was between half innings before heading to the bottom of the ninth, many viewers noted that the TV network continued with game coverage and did not take a commercial break. The same thing happened for some viewers going to the 10th inning, with FOX’s coverage remaining with the game.

That led many to think FOX had run out of commercials.

They've run out of commercials, folks. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 30, 2017

I think Fox ran out of commercials — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) October 30, 2017

They did go to ads during the middle of the 10th inning, at least for those watching in Los Angeles.

There may have been some variance from market to market, but it sure seemed like the game went so long that it caused some irregularity with the ads.