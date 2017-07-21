Fred McGriff stars in hilarious parody of own Emanski Defensive Drills commercial

The Crime Dog is throwing it back to one of the most famous ads of the 1990s.

In a video released on Thursday, retired five-time All-Star and World Series champion Fred McGriff appeared in an endorsement of Chassis, a premium men’s grooming company, that hilariously parodied his memorable Emanski Defensive Drills commercial. ESPN’s Kenny Mayne also appears in the video.

It’s a clever homage to McGriff’s appearance in the original Emanski advertisement, which was recently named “one of the best celebrity endorsements of all-time,” in a special SportsCenter countdown.

We have definitely seen some unforgettable sports parody ads over the years, but this one may truly top them all.