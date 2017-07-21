Ad Unit
Friday, July 21, 2017

Fred McGriff stars in hilarious parody of own Emanski Defensive Drills commercial

July 21, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Crime Dog is throwing it back to one of the most famous ads of the 1990s.

In a video released on Thursday, retired five-time All-Star and World Series champion Fred McGriff appeared in an endorsement of Chassis, a premium men’s grooming company, that hilariously parodied his memorable Emanski Defensive Drills commercial. ESPN’s Kenny Mayne also appears in the video.

It’s a clever homage to McGriff’s appearance in the original Emanski advertisement, which was recently named “one of the best celebrity endorsements of all-time,” in a special SportsCenter countdown.

We have definitely seen some unforgettable sports parody ads over the years, but this one may truly top them all.


Comments

