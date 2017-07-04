Freddie Freeman beats all injury timetables in MLB return

Freddie Freeman healed at warp speed for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves announced on Tuesday that they have activated Freeman from the disabled list and that he will start at third base for them against Houston.

The Braves have activated INF Freddie Freeman from the 10-day disabled list. He will start at 3B tonight against Houston. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 4, 2017

This development is pretty astonishing.

Freeman was expected to miss 8-10 weeks after suffering a fractured wrist on May 17. Instead he will be returning in under seven weeks after playing just two rehab games.

What’s more is that Freeman will be playing third base upon returning because of the emergence of Matt Adams at first. Freeman hasn’t exactly had a lot of time to adjust to third base, but apparently he and the Braves feel confident in his ability to deliver now.