Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Freddie Freeman beats all injury timetables in MLB return

July 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman healed at warp speed for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves announced on Tuesday that they have activated Freeman from the disabled list and that he will start at third base for them against Houston.

This development is pretty astonishing.

Freeman was expected to miss 8-10 weeks after suffering a fractured wrist on May 17. Instead he will be returning in under seven weeks after playing just two rehab games.

What’s more is that Freeman will be playing third base upon returning because of the emergence of Matt Adams at first. Freeman hasn’t exactly had a lot of time to adjust to third base, but apparently he and the Braves feel confident in his ability to deliver now.


