Freddie Freeman to undergo further testing after getting hit on wrist

Freddie Freeman will undergo further testing on Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s game when he was hit on the wrist by a pitch.

The Atlanta Braves first baseman was hit as he turned into a pitch that was high and tight during an at-bat in the fifth inning.

Freeman underwent X-rays on his wrist that apparently were inconclusive.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker says x-rays on Freddie Freeman's left wrist were inconclusive – will have more tests tomorrow pic.twitter.com/yxFYNxrMQ2 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 18, 2017

This could be devastating for the Braves. Freeman is mashing this season and entered the game with 14 home runs on the season, tying him for the MLB lead.