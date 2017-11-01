George Springer’s sister gets emotional on Twitter over World Series heroics

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer may end up being World Series MVP, and his family couldn’t be prouder.

Springer’s fifth World Series home run broke things open early for Houston in Wednesday night’s Game 7, and his sister Lena took to Twitter to voice her pride and emotion.

I’ve never cried so much watching baseball in my life. I’m so proud of my brother man. pic.twitter.com/BmKiofduSM — Lena Springer(@LenaSpringer) November 2, 2017

Springer is challenging all sorts of records in the World Series, entering some elite company with his fifth home run in seven games. If the Astros hold on and win Game 7, there are definitely going to be many more plaudits coming his way.