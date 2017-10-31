George Springer, Astros tie World Series record with Game 6 home run

George Springer got the Houston Astros on the board in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and he and the team tied records in the process.

Springer took Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill deep to the opposite field to give Houston a 1-0 lead.

The homer marked Springer’s fourth of the World Series out of the leadoff spot, which ties Lenny Dykstra’s mark from the ’93 World Series against Toronto. The homer was also the 14th of the series for the Astros. That ties the ’02 Giants for the most in a World Series. The only issue with those figures is that both of those home run marks were in losing efforts. Springer and the Astros are hoping to change that trend.