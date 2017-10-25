George Springer, Cameron Maybin botch handshake after homer

George Springer belting a 2-run home run to break a 5-5 tie in the top of the 11th inning of Game 2 on Wednesday night was already enough. Asking him to also get his celebratory handshake down was just too much.

Cameron Maybin led off the 11th with a single up the middle off Brandon McCarthy. Springer then followed with a home run to give Houston the lead.

When the two got into the dugout, they didn’t exactly have their handshake working:

At least they decided to end with a hug.

In all fairness, Maybin was only acquired by the Astros in August, so he hasn’t had too many opportunities to get his celebrations down with his teammates. And when you get clutch hits like he and Springer did, nothing else really matters.