George Springer breaks up Game 4 no-hitter with solo home run

George Springer smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night to account for the first run of the game, and he broke up a no-hitter in the process.

The Houston Astros center fielder was batting with a 3-1 count and two outs in the sixth when he took a curveball deep to left field:

That put Houston up 1-0 in the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood was dealing prior to the homer and hadn’t allowed a hit all game. Still, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had Brandon Morrow warming up in the bullpen and ready to enter in case Wood allowed a baserunner. He did much worse than that. Roberts pulled Wood from the game after the homer and brought in Morrow, who got the final out of the inning.

On the other side, Houston’s Charlie Morton was working on a two-hit shutout. Morton also went five innings of two-hit, scoreless ball in Game 7 of the ALCS.

FOX later said that Springer was the first player to break up a no-hitter in the World Series with a home run.