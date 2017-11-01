George Springer sets records with second inning home run

George Springer blew Game 7 open with a two-run home run off Yu Darvish in the second inning on Wednesday night, and tied or set a few records in the process.

Springer hit his fifth home run of the series to make it a 5-0 game in the top of the second. That tied Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley for the most all time in one World Series.

Springer has tied Reggie Jackson (1977) and Chase Utley (2009) for most HRs in a WS, with 5…and another record coming right up… — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) November 2, 2017

Springer’s home run also broke records — no one in Major League history has more extra base hits or total bases in a single World Series.

Springer's 8 extra-base hits and 29 total bases in this #WorldSeries are new records. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 2, 2017

Springer has already been rewriting the record books during the series. Odds are, as long as the Astros close out Game 7, he’ll be the series MVP.