Giancarlo Stanton unleashes 496-foot bomb in Home Run Derby (Video)

Giancarlo Stanton will not repeat as Home Run Derby champion, but it certainly wasn’t because he didn’t impress.

Stanton came up one home run short of New York Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez in the first round, losing 17-16, but he still put on a show, including a homer that was clocked at 496 feet.

Sent that bih to Opa-Locka RT @ChatSports: GIANCARLO STANTON JUST HIT A BASEBALL 496 FEET #HomeRunDerby #HRDerby2017 pic.twitter.com/4lqa85zlrK — D (@DopeeItsD) July 11, 2017

The windows were closed at Marlins Park, but had they not been, Stanton’s bomb would have left the stadium entirely. Despite the loss, some of his home runs were every bit as impressive as the show he put on in San Diego a year before.