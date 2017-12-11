pixel 1
header
Monday, December 11, 2017

Giancarlo Stanton’s agent suggests he will not opt out after 2020

December 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton has the right to opt out of his contract after the 2020 season, but it doesn’t sound like he’s planning to do it.

Stanton’s agent Joel Wolfe said Monday that the newly-minted New York Yankees outfielder has no intention of opting out of the last seven years of his deal after the 2020 season, when he would be allowed to.

Stanton is guaranteed just under $300 million if he decides to play out the remainder of his contract. It’s easy to say all this on the day he joins the Yankees, which he is thrilled with. Things can change in three years, though, and he’ll doubtlessly want to re-assess the market when the time comes before he makes any formal decision.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus