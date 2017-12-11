Giancarlo Stanton’s agent suggests he will not opt out after 2020

Giancarlo Stanton has the right to opt out of his contract after the 2020 season, but it doesn’t sound like he’s planning to do it.

Stanton’s agent Joel Wolfe said Monday that the newly-minted New York Yankees outfielder has no intention of opting out of the last seven years of his deal after the 2020 season, when he would be allowed to.

Agent Joel Wolfe on Giancarlo Stanton’s opt-out clause following the 2020 season: “He has no desire to opt out.” Sounds like the plan is for him to be a Yankee through 2027. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2017

Stanton is guaranteed just under $300 million if he decides to play out the remainder of his contract. It’s easy to say all this on the day he joins the Yankees, which he is thrilled with. Things can change in three years, though, and he’ll doubtlessly want to re-assess the market when the time comes before he makes any formal decision.