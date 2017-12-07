Report: Giancarlo Stanton will approve trade to one of these four teams

If Giancarlo Stanton is going to be traded, he wants it to be to a team he approves. And considering he has a full no-trade clause, he has no obligation to do the Miami Marlins any favors.

The two teams that have been pursuing Stanton the most are the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals. However, Stanton isn’t excited about going to one of those teams. Instead, he reportedly would approve a trade to four teams. According to SiriusXM host Craig Mish, those four teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros.

Now told Stanton will approve : Dodgers

Yankees

Cubs

Astros — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

All four teams have two things in common: they are big-market teams that are well set up to win. The Dodgers and Astros played in the World Series, while the Cubs made the NLCS and won the World Series the year before. The Yankees reached the ALCS last season.

But here’s the thing: Even if these are teams Stanton would be willing to play for, the question is whether they want him. Mish believes the Astros and Cubs don’t have serious involvement in the Stanton hunt. It’s unclear what’s happening with the Yankees or Dodgers.

Reports all along have said Stanton would like to go to the Dodgers. The Cardinals and Giants may have deals in place for Stanton if he approves a trade to them, but he can continue to hold things up by not approving a trade until one of the teams he prefers comes through first.

Will one of those four teams step forward with a trade offer first, or will Stanton approve a trade to one of the other teams instead?