Giancarlo Stanton says struggling Marlins have his frustration level at ‘highest ever’

Only the San Diego Padres have a lower win percentage than the Miami Marlins at this point in the season, and Giancarlo Stanton has had about enough of it.

Stanton admitted Thursday that the losing is starting to wear on him, and his frustration level is at an all-time high.

“It’s probably the highest ever,” Stanton said, via Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. “It’s higher than me being the worst player on the field for a month, the worst player in the big leagues for a month, last year.

“We’ve had some bad luck with injuries, and we haven’t been playing well. Just a funk. But we’ve got to get out of it or the season is going to be twice as long as the last few years.”

Stanton has never been on a Marlins team with a winning record, and with the team 4-18 in their last 22 games, this year’s prospects don’t look promising. At this rate, their manager won’t be checking the standings again for quite some time.

