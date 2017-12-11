Giancarlo Stanton compares Marlins to a circus in farewell message

It does not sound like Giancarlo Stanton will look back on his time with the Miami Marlins particularly fondly.

In a farewell post on Instagram, Stanton thanked the Marlins organization and fans — while noting that he tried his best to remain professional during “unprofessional, circus times” in the organization.

Now that Stanton is officially a New York Yankee, he doesn’t have to bite his tongue about what he really thinks of the Marlins. Reports that he is “very happy” to be joining the Yankees may well be an understatement if this is how the slugger felt about his tenure in Miami. To be fair, he’s not really saying anything that nobody from the outside didn’t think.