Giancarlo Stanton compares Marlins to a circus in farewell message
It does not sound like Giancarlo Stanton will look back on his time with the Miami Marlins particularly fondly.
In a farewell post on Instagram, Stanton thanked the Marlins organization and fans — while noting that he tried his best to remain professional during “unprofessional, circus times” in the organization.
Thank you to the Marlins Organization & the amazing city of Miami! The city that adopted me at 17 with open arms. I’ve loved this place over the years and it will always be special to me. I appreciate All my teammates & coaching Staff that battled day in and day out I feel for u fans, you’ve stuck with me as we’ve shared some roller coaster years. I’ve always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional , circus times there! Regardless of the Ups&downs, I’ve grown n learned a lot as a Person/Player. So for that I give thanks, I hope there are better days in Miami . The city & the people are too great not to be! Stay positive & much love ! ————————————— As for NEW YORK CITY !!! I am officially a YANKEE I can’t wait to spark this new chapter in my life, & keeping it Lit
Now that Stanton is officially a New York Yankee, he doesn’t have to bite his tongue about what he really thinks of the Marlins. Reports that he is “very happy” to be joining the Yankees may well be an understatement if this is how the slugger felt about his tenure in Miami. To be fair, he’s not really saying anything that nobody from the outside didn’t think.