Thursday, July 27, 2017

Giancarlo Stanton mocks Jason Grilli after blasting home run (Video)

July 27, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Texas Rangers reliever Jason Grilli was beyond fired up when he struck out Giancarlo Stanton to preserve a 10-4 lead in the ninth inning Tuesday night, and Stanton clearly took notice.

On Wednesday, Stanton got revenge on Grilli by blasting a solo home run in the eighth during Miami’s eventual 22-10 thrashing of the Rangers. Stanton enthusiastically celebrated the meaningless feat, and let’s just say the way he reacted looked a bit familiar.

Stanton doesn’t typically showboat like that, let alone on a homer that gave his team a 14-5 lead. Grilli’s antics the night before obviously irritated him. In a game where we saw one of the most bizarre ejections in baseball history, Stanton’s taunting of Grilli added another entertaining element.

H/T Eye on Baseball


