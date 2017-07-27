Giancarlo Stanton mocks Jason Grilli after blasting home run (Video)

Texas Rangers reliever Jason Grilli was beyond fired up when he struck out Giancarlo Stanton to preserve a 10-4 lead in the ninth inning Tuesday night, and Stanton clearly took notice.

On Wednesday, Stanton got revenge on Grilli by blasting a solo home run in the eighth during Miami’s eventual 22-10 thrashing of the Rangers. Stanton enthusiastically celebrated the meaningless feat, and let’s just say the way he reacted looked a bit familiar.

Last night: Grilli struck out Stanton & celebrated Tonight: Stanton homered off Grilli and celebrated #Rangers #Marlins pic.twitter.com/ABAHZ1GzHQ — Aaron Carroll (@Caaronll) July 27, 2017

Stanton doesn’t typically showboat like that, let alone on a homer that gave his team a 14-5 lead. Grilli’s antics the night before obviously irritated him. In a game where we saw one of the most bizarre ejections in baseball history, Stanton’s taunting of Grilli added another entertaining element.

