Report: Giancarlo Stanton trade possible once Marlins start rebuild

A Giancarlo Stanton trade could reportedly be more realistic than it seems.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, a Miami Marlins teardown and rebuild seems “inevitable,” and when it does happen, Stanton will almost certainly be willing to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade, with a possible willingness to discuss his 2020 opt-out.

Financially, a trade would not be simple, but it is possible. Stanton’s luxury tax number is $25 million, a figure that looks big now but will only grow more reasonable once the likes of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado get new contracts. If the Marlins kick in some money or take on an undesirable contract in exchange for Stanton, it would likely be possible to move the star right fielder.

This is unlikely to happen this summer, with the team’s ownership situation still in flux. Once the franchise finds a buyer, though, all bets are off.