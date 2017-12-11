Giancarlo Stanton said to be ‘very happy’ over trade to Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton may have had to settle on less than his first choice when he accepted a trade to the New York Yankees, but he is apparently excited about his new home.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports spoke with a friend of Stanton, and the 28-year-old slugger is said to be “very happy” that he will be wearing pinstripes next season.

Giancarlo Stanton, who’s passed his physical and is officially a Yankee, is said by a friend to be “very happy” with how it turned out. Press conferrence is at 2 et tomorrow. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2017

There were rumblings earlier in the offseason that Stanton wanted to play on the west coast, which is why the San Francisco Giants were considered the favorite. It also seems like Stanton had a clear-cut top choice on his wish list, but getting a chance to play for one of the most storied franchises in sports in one of the biggest markets in the country is a nice consolation prize.

With Stanton and Aaron Judge in the middle of their lineup, the Yankees should be perennial title contenders once again.