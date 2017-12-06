Giants GM confirms team has preliminary agreement on Giancarlo Stanton trade

The San Francisco Giants have a tentative agreement in place for a Giancarlo Stanton trade, according to general manager Bobby Evans.

Evans told John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle that an agreement is in place with the Miami Marlins, though Stanton’s approval is still required for the deal to be completed. He also noted that Stanton personally attended a meeting with Giants executives last week.

“He was very impressive,” Evans said. “Very attentive and responsive, and he had a good feel for what he wanted to hear from us. Obviously, this is a unique opportunity for him that he takes seriously and wants to do his homework. He commented on AT&T being one of his favorite parks, complimenting the fans and support we have here. He was very professional and very engaged.”

Evans didn’t have any indication on whether Stanton was leaning toward approving the trade, and had little insight when asked about rumors that he is holding out for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I think he’s being very thoughtful about his decision, and it’s an important decision for him because he obviously has a lot vested here,” Evans said. “He’s got to make a call on where he feels comfortable going. There’s a lot of personal factors people don’t know about. We don’t necessarily know those personal factors as well.”

At least to this point, the Dodgers don’t appear to be a huge factor. Stanton seems to have an inclination to play on one of the coasts, so the Giants look like the leaders of the sweepstakes at this point in time.